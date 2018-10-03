Share:

The world is changing and now there are many other promising fields and careers for young students beyond medical and engineering, Government College University Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah. He was addressing a ceremony organised by the GCU Directorate of Intermediate Studies, in the honoUr of their Intermediate positions holders at the Bukhari Auditorium Tuesday. He said students had been choosing professions in a very particular manner for the last many decades i.e. students good in sciences aspired to become engineers or doctors and those who performed well in social sciences aspired to become civil students. However, Prof Shah said that there were many other fields as well which had a great potential; for example biosciences, artificial intelligence in physics, nanotechnology in chemistry and many others. “These all are also fantastic careers; some of these lead not only to job opportunities but also to business opportunities,” he added. The Vice Chancellor said intermediate program was the pride of GCU, and it’s the only government institute in the province which had consistently shown tremendous results in the Lahore Board Intermediate Examinations over the last three decades. He congratulated the Ravians for showing tremendous results in Inter exams 2017-18, saying that “students’ success and achievements were the source of glory to their institutions.