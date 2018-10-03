Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin has expressed complete dissatisfaction over the working of the department assigned to him, and sought answers to many a question he has raised after going through reports forwarded to him.

Overall working of the department is “pathetic”, he said in comments sent to relevant authorities, adding that no proper and systematic arrangements have been made to run the department judiciously, honestly and with integrity.

The observations made by the minister from Faisalabad are, perhaps, the harshest ever about the department he is supposed to reform as its boss.

He has pointed out that some officials have been working on various positions for more than three years, a practice that lacks any justification. In certain cases, he pointed out, the same person has been holding the post for more than seven years.

It was also observed that certain officers/officials have been working in other agencies on deputation for more than three years. “Is it is not against the Deputation Policy of the government”? asked the minister.

Chaudhry Zaheeeruddin said information provided to him did not disclose as to how many officers/officials were recruited on the recommendations of Punjab Public Service Commission as envisaged in the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service, (conditions of service) Service Rules, 2007. Also, he has not been informed about the total staff working for the department.

He asked if the sanctioned strength of the department is at par with the workload of the department. If not, he said he should be informed how many more people were needed. He sought details of the steps the department was required to take to fill the vacant posts but it failed to take. Also, the minister said, why posts were kept vacant.

Another question asked by the minister is: Why Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad and Bhakkar are without regular District Public Prosecutors so far?

Pointing out a number of flaws in the working of the department, the minister said it appears that the department is not being run as per established practices and is also not serious to provide justice to the affectees of the lawbreakers, criminals and corrupt officials.

The minister has directed the relevant authorities to call for explanation from officials not performing their duties as per assigned duties. He said proceeding should be initiated and action against all such elements.