Share:

LAHORE - PTI is set to win one seat of Senate from Punjab as the polling for the vacant seat is scheduled to be held today at the Punjab Assembly premises.

The polling would start at 9 am and continue till 4 pm. As many as 358 Punjab Assembly members are likely to exercise their right to vote as 13 seats are lying vacant in a House of 371. The seat fell vacant after Ch Muhammad Sarwar vacated his Senate seat to take charge as Punjab governor.

Given the party position in Punjab Assembly, PTI’s Dr Shahzad Wasim stands better chance of victory against Khawaja Ahmad Hassan of the PML-N. After disqualification of one PTI MPA, Muhammad Salman, the government alliance consists of 184 members including 10 of the PML-Q.

Also, two independent members, Ahmad Ali Aulak and Maimnat Mohsin (Jugnu Mohsin) and one member of Rah-e-Haq Party, Muayia Azam are most likely to vote for the PTI candidate.

The Opposition alliance comprises 169 members including seven of the PPP. The PPP has announced to vote for Khawaja Ahmad Hassan of the PML-N.