ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Narcotics Control Tuesday announced revising regulations related to prohibited chemicals used in making of narcotics. According to officials, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 2010 for local purchase, consumption, distribution, manufacturing and transportation of the precursor chemicals have been reviewed and revised.

Precursor chemicals also known as scheduled substances or drug precursors are used in the manufacturing of narcotic drugs and psychoactive substances.

The banned chemicals include ephedrine and other chemicals and are used in making of heroin, opium, ice and many other dangerous and destructive drugs of modern time.

Legally the banned chemicals are imported to make pain killers or other medicines but smuggled to Afghanistan where they are used in making of narcotics. Many of the banned items are either imported or manufactured locally for the local industry. For example ghee industry uses precursor substance as catalyst.

Most of the import and illegal export has been out of the ambit of government and Ministry is trying hard to regulate the neglected sector.

We are inviting every business engaged in trading of precursor chemicals to register with us and do business with registered companies only so that the misuse of chemicals could be stopped, a top official of Ministry of narcotics told the Nation.

He said Pakistan is signatory to the United Nation bodies on prohibited chemicals and the new move is according with Pakistan's obligations to the international body.

The changes have been made to facilitate industry and facilitate them further to carry out business. Effective from October 1, 2018, the new internal SOPs have been finalized in consultation with the Anti Narcotics Force and the concerned industry representatives.

In new regulations the procedures has been amended to make the system more efficient and quick avoiding all unnecessary encumbrances, official said. He mentioned that to maintain transparency and feedback, his office will soon introduce a web based Complaint Management System.