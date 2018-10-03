Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and 11-member World Bank high power delegation led by its country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan discussed over $10 billion projects for Sindh.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Ismail Rahu, Syed Sardar Shah, Imtiaz Shaikh, CM Advisor on law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and concerned provincial secretaries.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that his government policy was very clear. He was working for transforming governance economic growth, sustainable development and human capital development. “I am committed to achieve these goals through accountability to the core of government, encouragement of economic growth, liberalisation and modernization of agriculture sector and strengthen population management and early childhood development,” he said.

Karachi neighbourhood

Improvement project

It is $86 project and the provincial government has to put in $14 million to start the project.

The three other projects, Karachi Urabn Management – a $200 m project, Karachi Urban mobility, a $400 million project and Karachi Water and Sewerage $640 million project also came under discussion. These three projects had needed some provincial government approvals and to finalise investment plan to start the project.

KUM Project

The World Bank has proposed $200 million for Karachi Urban Management Project.

The proposal was to provide performance-linked block grants to six DMCs and KMC for local level infrastructure and municipal services. A capital development grant was proposed for KMC for flood management and rehabilitation of urban drainage infrastructure.

KUM Project

The World Bank proposed $400 million for Karachi Urban Mobility (KUM). The project is aimed at improving urban mobility, accessibility and road safety in Karachi. Under the project the World Bank would construct Yellow Line corridor, including development of infrastructure rehabilitation and BRTs construction system.

KSSI Project

The World Bank has proposed $1.6 billion. Murad Ali Shah talking about the project said that it was aimed at supporting KWSB to deliver safe and reliable water and sewerage services and encouraging private sector investments water supply and waste water treatment.

Under the project there would be institutional reforms in KWSB which include reforms in customer service, HR, operational capacity, billing and collection etc.

SHC programme

This programme is aimed at improving delivery and utilization of health, nutrition, population, education and social protection services to support women and girls to invest in human capital in targeted areas. The World Bank has proposed $400 million for the programme.

SW&T&CR

The goal of Sindh Water & Agriculture Transformation & Climate Resilience project is transform water management and agriculture production towards higher levels of water productivity and improve climate resilience. The World Bank has proposed $300 million and the provincial government share would be $150 million.

TRFS

The World Bank has proposed Rs150 million for Transformation and Revitalisation of the Fisheries Sectors (TRFS). The chief minister said that the goal of the project was to transform and revitalise fisheries and aquaculture by improving management, competitiveness and community.

SJ&C Project

The World Bank has proposed $400 million for Sindh Jobs and Competitiveness (SJ&C) project. The chief minister said that this project was aimed at improving business environment and economic competitiveness to generate new investment and employment opportunities.

The chief minister and the World Bank country chief and his team discussed each and every project at length and finally decided to take them up at Planning & development Department level to complete their formalities so that they could be cleared from the local forms and for final approval of World Bank.

World Bank Pakistan chief Patchamuthu Illangovan told the meeting that his bank was ready to further enhance and strengthen their partnership with the provincial government.