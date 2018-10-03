Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Setting the bar high as always, TECNO MOBILE flew its best-selling dealers, distributors and best performing employees out on an exciting tour of the UK where they also visited the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City Football Club. The focus of this trip was to encourage their efforts and to build a better relationship with their dealers and distributors spread across Asia, Middle East and Africa and to reward them for their outstanding performance.

“TECNO MOBILE understands that dealers and distributors have as much a role to play in the smartphone industry as the brands whose smartphones they provide. Seeing this, we recognize the need for extending relief and goodwill towards dealers and will continue to nurture relationships with both consumers and dealers,” said General manager for Tecno Pakistan, Willy Cui.

TECNO MOBILE is the official partner of Manchester City Football Club and began this multi-year partnership in 2016. Together with Manchester City, TECNO MOBILE has expanded its global reach to connect with even more people to provide them with innovative, cutting-edge smartphones with each smartphone series offering something for everyone.