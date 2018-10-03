Share:

LAHORE - A 65-year-old woman and her 40-year-old son were found stabbed to death at a house in Township early Tuesday, police said. The blood-soaked bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Police investigators said three persons including the teen grandson of Dr Adeeba Farooq were arrested in connection with the double murder. Nehal Farooq confessed that he had hired ex-housemaid and her husband to kill his grandmother and father, said the police.

“The suspects were identified as Nehal Umar, ex-housemaid Sofia, and her husband Jawad. The boy had offered a share to the hired assassins from his property share. Nehal handed over duplicate keys of the house to the killers and he was in touch with them by phone,” police officer Hayat told reporters. He said that the teenage boy had planned the murder of his grandmother and father to claim the ownership of the property. Nehal also told the police that he wanted to “enjoy his life” without any interference therefore he planned the double murder and paid some cash in advance to the hired assassins.

The police were yet to ascertain the motives behind the double-murder. The investigators also seized a knife from the crime scene. Initial investigation suggests that unidentified attackers repeatedly stabbed the lady and her son with a knife and fled instantly. Both the victims died on the spot apparently because of excessive bleeding.

Police official Rashid Hayat said both the bodies were lying in the bedroom next to each other as police investigators entered the house (714/A-I) in Township on Tuesday morning. The deceased were identified as Adeeba Farooq and her son Umar Farooq.

SP (Investigation) Sadar division Hayat further said that three members of the family including Adeeba, Umar Farooq, and Nehal Farooq were residing at the house. The deceased Umar Farooq had divorced his wife almost 11 years ago. It was not clear yet whether 17-year-old Nehal Farooq was present at the house or he was outside when the attackers entered the house. The official said that the police were investigating the double murder keeping in mind all aspects of the incident.

A relative of the victims alerted the police by phone shortly after he discovered the bodies, lying in a pool of blood, in the bedroom on Tuesday at about 06:15am.

Police investigators and forensic experts reached the spot and collected evidences from the crime scene. Later, officials from the Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Unit also visited the crime scene to help police unearth the killers. The police registered the double murder case against unidentified killers and launched the investigation.