Share:

MIRPUR (AJK): Retired bureaucrat Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz and Justice (r) Abdul Rashid Sulehriya sworn in as members of AJK Election Commission at a ceremony held in Chief Election Commissioner's office here. AJK CEC Justice Mustafa Mughal administered oath to both the newly-inducted members. Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr Syed Asif Hussain Shah, Secretary Law Irshad Ahmed Qureshi, Dy IGP Tahir Mehmood Qureshi, Advocate General Sardar Karam Dad Khan, President AJK SCBA, a large number of advocates and members of civil society attended the ceremony.–Staff Reporter