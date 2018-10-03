Share:

OKARA - The impersonators were caught taking others' exams held under in the BISE Sahiwal on Tuesday. Rana Ghulam Sabir, Superintendent Examination Centre at Govt Sutlej High School, Okara caught Bilal Asif Khan, s/o Asif Khan of 52/2L, taking Math paper in place of M Waqas, s/o Nosher of 17/4L village. The superintendent caught another student taking exams in place of Haider Ali Khan, s/o M Afzal Khan of 48/2L village.

NABBED: Two women were nabbed stealing goats. Mohsin Ali Naqvi of Peoples Colony did not find his three goats which he tied in his residential enclosure. He emerged from home in search of goats. Near Depalpur Chowk, he saw two women driving his goats ahead. He caught the women named as Hanifan Bibi, w/o Mushtaq Bhatti of 27-wala Road, and Khurshid Bibi, w/o Allah Ditta Bhatti of Irshad Town. Both were handed over to the B-Division police where a case was registered against them.

FOUND DEAD: A missing labourer, Khan Muhammad, of Head Gulsher was found dead in the bushes on Tuesday morning. He had been missing for five days. The Basirpur police took the body into custody and registered a case.