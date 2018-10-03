Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Two young sisters were crushed to death by a tractor-trolley here on Tuesday. Their brother was injured in the accident occurred on Toba-Faisalabad Road. The deceased sisters, Hina and Mariam, were coming to Toba with their brother Hasnain on a motorcycle. Near Chak 323/JB, their bike was hit by a car. They fell on the road and were run over by a tractor-trolley. Hasnain was admitted to DHQ Hospital. Both, the car and tractor drivers, fled away.

On the other hand, an unidentified woman allegedly left her newborn daughter in DHQ hospital and fled. Police registered an FIR in which it was stated that a woman came in Emergency of Children Ward for the treatment of her newborn daughter.

She laid her baby on a bed and went saying that she was going to bring admission form from the reception. When two hours passed and she did not return, doctors started her baby's treatment whose condition was critical.