Share:

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore declared the official result of Medical and Dental Colleges’ Admission Test (MDCAT) on Tuesday.. A total of 61900 candidates appeared in the test held on September 23, out of which 32648 (52.74%) scored 60 per cent and above marks, 8912 (14.40%) scored 50 to 59 per cent, 8016 (12.95%) candidates secured 40 to 49 per cent marks whereas 12324 (19.91%) scored less than 40% marks. Usman Ahmed s/o Imran Ahmed got the first position securing 1082/1100 marks whereas Aleena Mujahid d/o Mujahid Rafique got second position securing 1076/1100 marks. The third position is shared by three candidates, Ahmad Shahroz s/o Khalid Mahmood, Muhammad Wasiq Wasim s/o Dr Wasim Iqbal and Saba Sattar d/o Abdul Sattar who scored 1070/1100 marks each. The admission schedule for public sector colleges will be announced this week.