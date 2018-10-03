Share:

MOGADISHU:- The US military said on Tuesday that its special forces conducted an airstrike in southern Somalia, killing nine al-Shabab terrorists and injured another. The United States Africa Command (Africom), which oversees American troops on the African continent, said the strike on Monday was conducted in coordination with the Somali government at about 40 km northeast of Kismayo. "We currently assess nine militants were killed in the strike. One other militant was wounded," Africom said in a statement.

No civilians were injured or killed in the latest airstrike, the statement said. Washington has stepped up operations in the Horn of Africa nation in the past year, killing several militants.