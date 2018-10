Share:

LAHORE - A woman died instantly when a truck bumped into a motorcycle near Raiwind on Tuesday.

The deceased was later identified as Akhtar Bibi. Police said the woman riding on a motorcycle along with her relative was going to Raiwind when a speedy truck smashed into their two-wheeler. As a result, the lady died on the spot while her relative was rushed to hospital with injuries. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident.