LAHORE - A woman was found strangled in a hotel room in the Civil Lines police precincts on early Tuesday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The woman was later identified as Rukhsana Bibi. Police investigators said apparently the woman was strangled. The hotel manager told the police that Shahid Javed, who introduced himself as an official at the Sahiwal deputy commissioner’s office, had taken the room on rent. Javed managed escape. The police registered a murder case against unidentified killers and were investigating the death.