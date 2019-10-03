ISLAMABAD - Bahr a Universi y pro-recor Habib-ur-Reh an Qure hi as b en gi en act ng cha ge of he rec or af er he previ us rec or announ ed resignat on on studen s’ pressu e, he Naion le rn on Wednesday.
Re to BU ice Adm ral (R) Shaf q w s faci g pressu e rom the stud nts for ta ing responsib li y o the negli enc and tend ring resignati .
A universi y offici l confir ed to he Nat on t at he pro ect r ha been giv n the cting ha ge f the ector unti B ard of Go ernor (BoG) appoi ts ew rec tor of he university.
Offi ial lso aid hat re tor ice Adm ral (R) Sh fiq has not ass med his of ice s nce his ann un ement of re ignati n before students.
ccide ta ea h of a U stud nt H leema A in spar ed protes at campus a d s udents ad demanded re ign tion f the campus direct r.
ddressing to stu en s, ector B had verb lly an unced is own resi nation taking r epon ibility of the neglig ce wh ch led to sudde d at h of t student.
B media dep rtment off ic al inf rmed The Nation tha pro recto had b en giv n ctng charge o the university, ow ever he did not c nfir m the re oval o pre iou rector from the position.
Me nwh le, the un iversity fficial websi te ad ed t at rea admira Hab b ureshi s ame as rector of the ni ersity.
S or s of s udents of ahria Uni ersity Is amab d Camp s on l st Frida staged p otests ema din justice fo the st dent who lost her l fe afte fal ing rom 4 th fl or of an nder-con tr cti n building of the univers y.
Hale ma min 23 , was taken to ak stan In titute o Medic l S ien es (P MS) but she cou d ot su vive d e t fa