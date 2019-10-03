Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expanded its media, marketing and research team as part of its efforts to boost up the party’s image while in government.

PTI’s head of Marketing and Research Salman Amjad, through a notification here on Wednesday, has constituted a 13-member central marketing team whose basic function would be to develop content for the party in order to highlight the initiatives of government in different sectors.

“I am pleased to announce the formation of the central marketing team. The stream leads will work in collaboration with party/government relevant leaders and create structured content (video, memes, blogs /influencer marketing) and inspire user generated content around the topic,” the notification stated.

According to the details released by PTI’s central media department, PTI’s Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee congratulated central marketing team head Amjad over the nominations and said that the team was expected to play a significant role in highlighting the vision and PTI government’s initiatives in different walks of life.

He said that PTI as a modern political party would contribute in improving the political as well as administrative structures in the country.

Congratulating the nominated members of the central marketing team, Nyazee remarked that the team might fulfil its responsibilities under the party constitution effectively.

The stream leads with their respective portfolio for content creation included; Kehkashan Sayyid (tourism & branding Pakistan), Musa Sheikh (attracting investments), Fahd Sheikh (economy & finance), Saadi Mansoori (tracking Islamophobia), Ali Chaudhry (welfare and pro-poor initiatives-Riyasat-e-Madina), and Huma Maqsood (foreign affairs, sovereignty and Kashmir).

The other members are Abrar Bajwa (competitor response content), Ali Haider (competitor response content), Farhan Zaidi (governance in Punjab), Mairajul Haq (governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) , Ehsan Talat (climate change-education), Sidra Imran (youth focused programmes) and Afzaal Akram (health).