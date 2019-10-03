Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that India’s illegal and unilateral alteration of the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure contravened numerous UNSC resolutions, international law and India’s own prior commitments.

Talking to a delegation of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia, led by the Speaker Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusof here on Wednesday, the President said Jammu and Kashmir is not an internal matter of India. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was also present on the occasion.

The president said this serious human rights and humanitarian situation was accompanied by grave risks to peace and security. Dr Alvi informed the delegation that India had deployed 900,000 troops in IOJK and there had been a clampdown with continued curfew, communications blockade and a severe shortage of food and medicines since August 5.

“This serious human rights and humanitarian situation was accompanied by grave risks to peace and security,” he said, adding that Indian fascist regime was alienating the minorities through its fascist policies and had given the RSS extremists a license to kill. He further said that there was possibility of false flag operations by India, imperilling peace in the region.

He hoped that Malaysia would play its rightful role in highlighting the issue at all international forum to help prevent threats to peace and security and facilitate a peaceful resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

The president also appreciated the leadership of Turkey, Malaysia, and Pakistan for establishing an English news channel to effectively highlight the message of Islam and combat Islamophobia. He also appreciated Malaysia for its support to Pakistan on Kashmir at UNGA on FATF and ASEAN.

He said both countries have a convergence of views on world affairs that translate into cooperation and support for each other at various international forum.

Meanwhile, the delegation also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan who also briefed it about the situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.