LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal has reiterated the bureau’s resolve to continue anti-corruption campaign to get rid of the curse.

“Corruption has been plaguing the country for the past seven decades,” the bureau chief said in his address at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Wednesday.

“Corruption is a curse. It must be eradicated so that the country can grow for progress and prosperity. Continuing anti-cooptation operation is need of the hour.”

The chairman said NAB had directly or indirectly recovered Rs71 billion looted money and deposited the same into national exchequer in 22 months.

He said the bureau is mandated to probe the accused about looted state money and it would continue with it.

Iqbal said NAB believes in rule of law as it has no any affiliation with any group or individual.

Rejecting the false impression that the Bureau is hindering National development, he said NAB’s doors were open for all including Business Community and Bureaucracy. “We do not believe in victimization”, he added. Iqbal said the national and international organisations have lauded NAB efforts for eliminating corruption.

The NAB chairman also heaped praised on the King Edward Medical University.

“The prestigious institute has a great reputation in the country and abroad as well. The KEMU has great reputation not only in Pakistan but across the Globe for providing healthcare professional’s high quality knowledge, exceptional skill sets and empathy,” he said.

Later, KEMU Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Masood Gondal presented a book and a shield to the NAB chairman.

NAB Lahore DG Shehzad Saleem also spoke and listed his team’s feats.

The Lahore chapter of NAB has recovered Rs 31 billion as an indirect recovery and Rs 8 billion as direct recovery in last 22 months that was a great achievement.