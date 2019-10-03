Share:

LAHORE - The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran (APAT) has reiterated its stance of marching towards Islamabad on October 9, as talks with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have totally failed.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Wednesday, APAT Central General Secretary Naeem Mir announced that the traders protest march will be entirely peaceful and there is no plan of any lockdown.

“This is my message to the FBR Chairman that we are going to Islamabad on ‘his invitation’.”

He said that the APAT leadership across the country has been delegated responsibilities for the Islamabad march. Thousands of traders will earlier gather at Aabpara Market and then march towards FBR and national assembly buildings where they pass a resolution against the unfair taxation system of the Federal Board of Revenue. He said that traders don’t want a clash with the police or any administration.

Naeem Mir said that traders will protest on October 9 in Islamabad while the decision of countrywide protest on October 10 will be made after consultation with other trade bodies.

He asked the government to explain as to how the traders should run the business of used mobile which has totally collapsed. He said that due to unfair taxation and huge import duties the local car prices have skyrocketed while import of vehicles has almost shut.

The APAT Central General Secretary opposed the huge raise in vegetable and fruit markets dealers’ license renewal fee, saying the traders resolution will also include the demands of jewelers. Our major demand, included in the resolution, will be the fixed tax regime for the small and medium sized businesses, he added.