ISLAMABAD-Bahria University pro-rector Habib-ur-Rehman Qureshi has been given acting charge of the rector after the previous rector announced resignation on students’ pressure, The Nation learnt on Wednesday.

Rector BU Vice Admiral (R) Shafiq was facing pressure from the students for taking responsibility of the negligence and tendering resignation.

A university official confirmed to The Nation that the pro rector had been given the acting charge of the rector until Board of Governors (BoG) appoints new rector of the university.

Official also said that rector Vice Admiral (R) Shafiq has not assumed his office since his announcement of resignation before students.

Accidental death of a BU student Haleema Amin sparked protest at campus and students had demanded resignation of the campus director.

Addressing to students, rector BU had verbally announced his own resignation taking responsibility of the negligence which led to sudden death of the student.

BU media department official informed The Nation that pro rector had been given acting charge of the university, however; he did not confirm the removal of previous rector from the position.

Meanwhile, the university official website added that rear admiral Habib Qureshi’s name as rector of the university.

Scores of students of Bahria University Islamabad Campus on last Friday staged protests demanding justice for the student who lost her life after falling from 4rth floor of an under-construction building of the university.

Haleema Amin, 23, was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) but she could not survive due to fatal spinal and head injuries on Thursday.

Mishandling of the situation by the university administration led to severe reaction amongst students and public on social media which criticised the campus administration for its negligence.

Earlier, the university administration conveyed to the police that the student had fallen while taking a ‘selfie’ which the students denied. According to students, the 4rth floor building was unfit for classes and there was no fencing from where the student fell.