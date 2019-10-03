Share:

The student-wings of Bangladesh's largest political parties, the Awami League and the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), clashed in Jagannath University, a public university in Dhaka.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student-wing of the BNP launched a rally that demanded the release of jailed BNP leader Khaleda Zia. In this process, JCD activists began to chase and harass students they thought were sympathetic to the Awami League.

A sociology student led the JCD activists as they went around their university campus, only to be later apprehended by activists of the Awami League student-wing, Chhatra Dal. The Daily Star reports that around 25-30 activists of Chhatra Dal clashed with the JCD activists, injuring seven of them.

University politics has been particularly charged in Bangladesh in the days leading up to Khaleda Zia's bail hearing. 37 cases have been registered against the BNP leader, who once was as powerful in Bangladesh as the current prime minister, Sheikh Hasina. Since her party's involvement with the Jamaat-e-Islami of Bangladesh -- whose leading figures were convicted of war crimes in recent tribunals -- Zia's party and its reputation has only faltered.

Violence in student spaces also flared up in Punjab University in Lahore, where the attack on Baloch students by members of the Islami Jamiat-e-Tuleba led to a widely celebrated protest in the university against the Islamist student group's monopoly in the university.