LOS ANGELES-Justin and Hailey Bieber exchanged rings from Tiffany & Co. at their second wedding.

The couple - who originally wed in a secret ceremony in September 2018 - exchanged vows in front of 154 guests at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina and received new wedding bands to mark the occasion.

Both Justin, 25, and his 22-year-old wife’s jewellery could be seen in pictures they’ve shared from the big day, with Hailey wearing both the Tiffany Soleste 18-carat gold diamond-encrusted band, which is valued at $3,125, and the $2,150 Tiffany Soleste 18-carat gold and diamond V-ring.

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker had the simple Tiffany Classic 18-carat gold wedding band ring, which is worth $950.

Hailey wore some other pieces from the high-end jewellers for the wedding, including a pair of over five carat diamond stud earrings which were valued at $123,000.

Meanwhile, Justin bought a $50,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks watch as a ‘’wedding gift’’ to himself.

Taking to his Instagram account just before he walked down the aisle, the pop star uploaded a photograph of his new lavish accessory and captioned it: ‘’Got my self a lil wedding gift ... thanks @jadellebh.’’ It’s not known if the ‘Baby’ singer also bought his wife a matching watch or not.

Justin and Hailey exchanged vows front of the likes of Ed Sheeran, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Usher and Jaden Smith - in the Somerset Chapel within the grounds of the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel.