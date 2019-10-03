Share:

FAISALABAD (INP): The dead body of a woman allegedly killed for honour was recovered here on Wednesday. Police arrested one suspect while search for his two aides is underway. According to details, three suspects allegedly killed a woman in Tandlianwala area of Faisalabad and buried her body near scene of the crime.

The police on a tip-off recovered the body and shifted it to hospital for post-mortem. The police claimed to have arrested one suspect involved in the honour killing while raids are being conducted to arrest his two accomplices.

Third-grader killed after sexual assault

FAISALABAD (Online): A 10-year-old boy was killed after being sexually assaulted in Chak 228, in the limits of Tarkhani Police here.

The victim identified as Saad, 10, student of class three came out of his home for playing when suspect Qasim took Saad along with him and murdered him after sexually assaulting him in Chak 228 in the jurisdiction of Tarkhani Police.

Suspect threw the body of the victim into nearby fields.

Upon search, family members recovered the body from nearby fields and shifted it to Allied Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Eight-year-old girl raped, killed

FAISALABAD (INP): An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed here on Wednesday.

According to police official, the body of the minor girl was found from fields in the city. Many cases of child abuse and pornography have been reported in this area previously, police said. CPO Azhar Akram, SSP operations Ali Raza and DSP Zafar Iqbal rushed to the place where the body of a minor girl was found.

Police foil child marriage

RAJANPUR (Online): The police claimed to have foiled an attempt of 27-year-old man to marry with an eight-year-old girl here in Rajanpur on Wednesday. On information, the police conducted a raid on the wedding ceremony and arrested father and brother of the minor girl while groom and nikkah khawan managed to escape the scene.

Two brothers of the groom have also been held by the police.