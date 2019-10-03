Share:

An antiterrorism court on Wednesday remanded the suspect behind the murder of four minor boys in Chunian, Sohail Shehzad, into police custody for 15 days.

The prime suspect in Chunian murder cases was brought before ATC in Lahore.

The hearing was presided over by Judge Abdul Qayum Khan. Deputy prosecutor general Abdul Rauf Watoo was also present.

Police maintained before court that the DNA of suspect has been matched and he is supposed to be involved in all 4 murder cases. The court also ordered a medical exam of the suspect.

Police said the suspect Sohail, 27 is likely be involved in child abuse and murder of 4 minor boys named Myhammad Imran, Salman, Ali Husnain and Faizan.

The investigation officer, in his statement to the court, said that the suspect had been brought to court in pursuance of an FIR registered against the sexual assault and murder of one of the four boys. The cases registered for the other three boys were being probed by a joint investigation team, he explained.