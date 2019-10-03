Share:

ATTOCK-A 10th class student was sexually assaulted by four culprits here in the jurisdiction of Attock Saddar Police the other day.

According to the police, one of the molesters has been arrested. The police cited mother of the affected youth (N.A) as telling the police that her 17-year-old son Ehtisham, a class 10th student at a private school, left home at 8:00p.m with his friend Shehryar for Wajahat’s house in Sheenbagh the other night and came back around at 11pm. The youth went to his room and slept. Next morning he did not woke up to go to school as he was suffering from fever. Later, he went to washroom and was weeping when came out. She informed that she asked her son about the reason for his weeping. Upon which her son replied that last night Shehryar took him to Mari Mor where Zargham , Shani and Moon were already present and all of them sexually assaulted him. The woman told the police that she informed her husband who is living in Italy in connection with his job who asked her to inform police to take action against the culprits.

PRO for the Attock District Police, Taimoor Alizai when contacted claimed that one the culprits has been arrested while hunt for the other s continued and soon they would be arrest.