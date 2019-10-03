Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, directing foolproof security for T20 matches of Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams, said on Wednesday that all departments concerned should perform their duties in a coordinated manner.

Presiding over a meeting in his office to review security arrangements, he ordered a high quality arrangements on the occasion.

The chief minister said that shuttle buses would provide pick and drop facility and both the teams would be provided box security.

“All-out arrangements will be made for peaceful holding of matches,” he added.

He directed the cabinet committee on law & order to regularly review security arrangements during the matches.

“The visitors will be provided with the best possible facilities and peaceful holding of matches will be ensured,” he added.

He directed to follow traffic plan in letter and spirit, added that citizens should not face any difficulty in this regard.

He said that traffic would be temporarily stopped during the movement of teams so that citizens might not face any difficulty.

“The people should also be regularly informed about alternate traffic arrangements,” he added.

The chief minister said that arrangements should be made to provide meals to the duty staff and cleanliness arrangements should also be the best.

He hoped that cricket lovers would enjoy the best play in a peaceful atmosphere.

The chief minister said that the arrival of Sri Lankan cricket team was the revival of international cricket and this had helped to restore sports activities in Pakistan.

He said that Lahorities wanted to see their favourite players in action.

“Uninterrupted supply of electricity should be ensured inside the stadium as well as its entry and exit points,” he said.

The line departments should perform their duties according to the devised plan, concluded the chief minister.

Earlier, a briefing was given about match arrangements and security plan and the chief minister was informed that13416 police and security officials would be deputed for security. The government was allocating nine parking areas for the events and 68 shuttle buses would be available to take cricket enthusiasts to the stadium. Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Muhammad Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Chief Secretary, ACS, ACS (Home), cricket board officials and others attended the meeting.