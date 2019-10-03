Share:

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday recorded statements of the judicial magistrate and four injured in the Sehwan Sharif shrine blast case.

Eighty-two people were killed and 383 others wounded when on February 16, 2017, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the packed-to-capacity courtyard of the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shehbaz Qalandar.

At the outset of the hearing, suspects Nadir and Furqan alias Farooq were presented in the court by the jail authorities. Judicial Magistrate Mushtaque Ali Jokhio identified Nadir, while recording his statement before the ATC judge.

The suspect Nadir confessed providing help to the bomber. The suspects also confessed to visiting the dargah to ensure the success of the plan.

Nadir was arrested by Sindh police in November 2017 from Karachi’s Manghopir area for facilitating terrorism.

According to the police, the suicide bomber was being hosted as a guest from Afghanistan, and Nadir kept him at his home and later drove him to the shrine.