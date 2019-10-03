Share:

MITHI - Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem on Wednesday confirmed death of six more ailing children in Tharparkar. He revealed this in a report pertaining to health facilities being provided to ailing children in district hospitals. He said that during last 24 four hours 169 children were brought to hospitals for treatment among them 45 children were discharged on stable condition while 116 childrens were yet admitted in other hospitals. Meanwhile, treatment to 1040 children was being provided in all govt hospitals while 323 children were given treatment in 31 basic health centres under supervision of PPHI and OPDS of 18 government dispensaries. Dr Shahzad revealed six children died suffering different complications. He said that in a joint report of MS Civil Hospital Mithi taluka hospital Nangarparkar and chachro that a newly born child hailing from Islamkot died due to low weight complication. Another child belonging to Islamkot died due to asthmic problems and fever.