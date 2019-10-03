Share:

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a proposal to increase electricity prices by 30 paisas per unit. New prices would be implemented on users with units greater than 300.

The meeting of ECC was held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

The ECC also approved the proposal of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for release of 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as release of 100,000 tonnes to Sindh.

The ECC further approved a set of proposals submitted by the Ministry of Energy for the resolution of issues pertaining to 1,124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project.

It also discussed the issue regarding the Cabinet Committee on Energy’s “Approval of the Settlement of the Settlement of Liquidated Damages” as referred to it by the cabinet and constituted a committee consisting of Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain and Special Secretary Finance Omar Hamid Khan to examine the matter and submit its recommendations to the ECC.

The ECC also approved purchase rate of power from Iran. The meeting also approved subsidy for residents of Islamkot area Sindh. The meeting also sought data regarding implementation of the austerity drive.

To another proposal by the Ministry of Energy, the ECC amended its decision of August 28 this year to allow proposed subsidy by the Sindh government in favour of the destitute residents of Islamkot for reflection in the electricity bills of 4,514 consumers of the area.

In a separate meeting, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved separate projects, including construction of 21km dedicated Yellow Bus Rapid Transit-BRT Corridor linking Landhi to Numaish, 47.55km Peshawar-Torkham Motorway Project and interlinking of 220kV Daharki, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Chishtian grid stations for improvement of power supply system in southern areas.

The decisions were made at a meeting of ECNEC in Islamabad, with Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.