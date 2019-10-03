Share:

ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday withdrew the notification to the extent of Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri as returned candidate from constituency NA-265 Quetta-II in the National Assembly (NA). According to ECP, the notification was issued in pursuant to the judgment on September 27, passed by the Election Tribunal Balochistan in election petition titled Lashkari Raisani vs Qasim Khan Suri.

Qasim Suri was elected Member National Assembly (MNA) from the area in 2018. Later he was elected to hold the position of the Deputy Speaker, National Assembly. His victory was challenged by Balochistan National Party leader Nawabzada Lashkari Raesaani. The election tribunal, headed by Justice Abdullah Baloch, had earlier reserved its verdict on Raisani’s petition on September 15. Apart from Raisani and Suri, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Hafiz Hamdullah of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F) and former speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Raheela Durrani had contested the election from NA-265.