GUJRAT - A seminar was held here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Wednesday to promote entrepreneurship or self-business among the students as part of the varsity’s efforts aim at preparing the youth as a workforce capable of contributing to the country’s progress and development. The seminar titled ‘Entrepreneurship and its Principles’ was organized by department of Physics in collaboration with Student Services Centre (SSD). Renowned entrepreneur and founder of Al-Midrar Institute Sheikh Atif Ahmad was the key speaker. Dean Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences (FMAS) Dr Abdul Rehman and senior academic from department of Computer Science Najeebur Rehman were the guests of honour. The seminar was presided over by Chairperson Department of Physics Dr Abdul Majid.

“Our country’s dream of sustainable economic development and progress is linked with the promotion of entrepreneurship among the youth,” Sheikh Atif said. Explaining further, he said that idea is central to the theme of entrepreneurship along with other requisite potentials of hard work, team work, and administrative skills. Dr Abdul Rehman said, “Success will remain elusive without commitment and dedication. Our youth has all the potential to bring about an economic revolution in the country.” Dr Abdul Majid said that the UoG would go all out to facilitate our young entrepreneurs and create opportunities for them to plan and execute their innovative entrepreneur projects.

Najeeb Ur Rehman discussed the role of UoG in promoting innovation and self-business culture among the students. He said that our journey towards long-cherished sustainable development goal cannot meet success without the active participation of youth fully equipped with the latest knowledge and trained in modern skills. The participants thanked Coordinator Physics Society Dr Bilal Tahir for the successful organization of the seminar.

Two women kidnapped

SIALKOT - Two married women were kidnapped in separate incidents in Daska tehsil here.

An industrial worker Iqra Haider was kidnapped while going to factory for work. Some unknown armed accused kidnapped her.

In another incident, village Warsaalkey-Sambrial-based married woman Zakia Saba (33) was kidnapped from Main Bazaar Daska while shopping.

The police have registered separate cases with no arrest or recovery, in this regard.