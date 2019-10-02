Share:

Rawalpindi-Two robbers in the garb of Custom Islamabad officials deprived an expatriate of foreign currency and other valuables in the limits of Police Station Rawat on Wednesday.

The victim Ghulam Raza lodged a complaint with the police that he was going to his native town in a vehicle after arriving from Gulf along with his driver and other family members when two people riding in a car and wearing uniforms of custom officials intercepted him in Mah Ki Bun. “The duo accused me of not clearing customs at airport and demanded my passport and other documents,” he said, adding that as he showed them the documents, they snatched his purse containing foreign currency worth Rs1 million and sped away. He told the police that his driver was also injured by the robbers. The police registered an FIR against the robbers and started investigation. No arrest has been made yet. On the other hand, a gang of 5 robbers stormed into a shop outside Al-Noor Floor Mills and made the shopkeeper and two other people hostage at gunpoint. The robbers snatched cash worth Rs100,000, mobile phones and other valuables and fled from the scene. The victim Shehzad lodged a complaint with the Rawat police about the incident. However, police have not registered a case against the robbers so far. SHO PS Rawat was not available for his comments.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad police found a body of a man and shifted the same to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained so far.