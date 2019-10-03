Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation on Wednesday failed to convince Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to delay his anti-government protest till November.

A reliable source in JUI-F told The Nation that the PML-N asked Maulana Fazl to postpone the protest till November but Maulana Fazl refused to change his earlier decision.

However, another close aide of Maulana Fazl informed The Nation that the decision on deferment of protest till November would be taken in today’s (Thursday’s) core committee meeting of the party.

Earlier, a five-member delegation of the PML-N called on Maulana Fazl at his residence and held talks with the JUI-F head. The delegation was led by PML-N senior leader and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal. Other members of the delegation were former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Amir Muqam and Abdul Qadir Baloch.

Talking to media at a joint press conference, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl said that all the opposition parties were on the same page and their first priority was to get rid of the incumbent government.

He regretted that people from all walks of life were depressed and disappointed due to failed policies of the government. He said economy of Pakistan was about to sink. He said government badly failed to steer the country out of the economic crisis.

JUI-F team to meet Nawaz in jail to get his support

He revealed that nuclear programme of Pakistan was under huge threat due to failed policies of the incumbent government.

Reacting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Fazl said only a speech was not enough for resolving the Kashmir issue.

He claimed that the PM used religious card during his speech in UNGA to counter narrative of the JUI-F and avoid the protest of the opposition in Islamabad.

He said 50 Ulema from around the country were invited by the ruling party to counter narrative of the JUI-F saying that these were the failed tactics of the government against JUI-F.

Criticising the PM’s speech, he said Imran Khan provided India an opportunity to raise issue of atomic war on global level as PM in his speech threatened world of the possibility of atomic war between the two nuclear powers.

He added that due to weak diplomacy of the government even the Muslim countries did not bother to support Pakistan on Kashmir issue and now Pakistan was isolated on international level on its Kashmir stance.

He said claims of the government regarding support of world community and 58 votes in UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) were hollow and fake as it has failed to secure support of minimum 16 nations to move a resolution on Kashmir in the 47-member UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, while talking to media, said all opposition parties were in agreement with JUI-F regarding Islamabad protest.

He said they suggested Fazl to postpone the protest till November because they needed time to mobilise their workers for the protest.

He said due to failed policies of the government the national security of Pakistan was under grave threat. Ahsan said whenever they criticised the government for their failed policies, in response they said no NRO will be given to anyone. He said they were not begging for the NRO.

The PML-N central leader claimed that country was sinking economically, adding that some top businessmen of the country met Army Chief and discussed with him the worst situation of the economy.

Meanwhile, JUI-F has decided to meet former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in jail to convince him to let PML-N join the anti-government protest in Islamabad this month.

Sources in JUI-F revealed to The Nation that a three-member delegation was formed by the JUI-F chief for meeting with Nawaz Sharif in jail.

The sources further said that JUI-F was likely to write a letter to the home secretary Punjab in order to get the permission to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail.

On the other hand, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has opted to call on Maulana Fazl at his residence today (Thursday) in order to discuss the future strategy for the upcoming anti-government protest in Islamabad.