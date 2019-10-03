Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is leading the provincial governments in redressal of citizens’ complaints received at the Prime Minister’s Pakistan Citizen Portal.

A statement issued by the PM Office on Wednesday said that so far 1.173 million users have registered themselves on the portal with 1,003k inland users, 103k overseas Pakistanis and 4000 foreigners.

Province-wise data reflects 568k users from Punjab, 284k from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 137k from Sindh, 35,000 from Islamabad, 12000 from Balochistan, 7000 from AJ&K and 1000 user from Gilgit Baltistan are registered on the Portal.

The federal government resolved 509,153 complaints out of 553,125 achieving resolution rate of 92%. In Punjab 392,292 complaints were resolved with 88% redressal rate.

Centre resolved 509,153 complaints out of 553,125

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured 87% on the score card by resolving 100635 out of 116050 complaints. In Islamabad 9,909 complaints were resolved out of 11137. The Balochistan government resolved 6166 complaints out of 7782 securing 79% redressal rate. The Sindh government, however, lagged behind all other governments with merely 40% redressal rate and could only resolve 38,268 complaints out of 95894 received at Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Out of 37029 complaints which were pending for more than 90 days, 84% complaints pertain to Sindh government.

Various policy initiatives were taken to facilitate the people. These policy initiatives include, among others, enforcement of SOPs for facilitation of persons with missing finger prints, exemption of overseas Pakistanis from withholding tax, payment of outstanding stipends to over 29000 interns who were hired by the previous government but were not paid their stipend, facilitation of females and persons with disabilities.

On the basis of the complaints, a strict action was taken and senior level officers were taken to task for dereliction of duty. A Director General of CDA was suspended on a complaint filed by a citizen.

In Punjab high ranking police officers were either suspended or made OSDs (Officer on Special Duty).

Chief Secretary Punjab show-caused 2 Deputy Commissioners, warning letters were issued to 03 Deputy Commissioners, 03 Assistant Commissioners were suspended, 20 ACs were issued displeasure letters and explanations were sought from other senior officers of various departments.

The citizens were provided relief which included provision of assistance to the citizens in cases of non-cooperation from government officials and offices, action against high-handedness of police officials, recovery of abductee, blackmailing, taking action against police officials who had colluded with culprits involved in rape of a girl, bringing back of Pakistani citizen who was stuck in Saudi Arabia due to bankruptcy of the company.

Efforts were afoot to institutionalize the system and create greater awareness among public about the facility. Efforts were also being made to stop misuse, blackmailing and malafide through implementation of Citizen’s Responsibility Index. The Prime Minister has appreciated the performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal and directed that greater awareness should be created about the Portal so that the Government could serve the people better and improve governance structure in the country.

The Prime Minister observed that the initiative was taken to reach out to the people of Pakistan and to connect them directly with the government which has the responsibility to serve them.

Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), inaugurated by Prime Minister on 28th October 2018, is first largest citizen engagement initiative in the history of the country. The entire system was locally developed at zero cost. The portal is linked to all provincial governments with one-click access to over 7000 government offices.

The PCP was short-listed in 4646 mobile applications of 87 countries and the platform got global recognition as 2nd best service delivery application during World Government Summit held in Dubai in February 2019.