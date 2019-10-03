Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday stressed the need for economic diplomacy to achieve self-reliance. Addressing to officers of the Foreign Office here, the FM said all resources would be utilised to transform the foreign office as per the modern day requirements and make it more vibrant and result oriented. He pointed out that the establishment of consultative council was “our important step which continues to provide guidance on important issues.” “The government has selected 12 missions abroad where video service will be started in order to further improve coordination between the Foreign Office and diplomatic missions,” Qureshi said, adding that the National Database and Registration Authority was also developing a special application which would connect him with all the officers. He expressed the confidence that the officers would be given valuable inputs to further improve their performance. Qureshi said the country was facing numerous challenges on the external front and we have to be fully prepared to cope with them. Appreciating the performance of the Foreign Office, he expressed the confidence that his team would play pivotal role in progress and development of the country. He said the Foreign Office played commendable role in highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the international level.