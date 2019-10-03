Share:

A foreign Office spokesman called criticism of the appointment of Munir Akram a "slander campaign" against Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

In a briefing, Dr Muhammad Faisal was asked to comment on the removal of Dr Maleeha Lodhi and Munir Akram's appointment.

"Why was Dr Maleeha Lodhi removed as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations despite the Prime Minister’s successful visit that she ably arranged? Why was Mr Munir Akram appointed in her place despite allegations against him and when will he proceed to New York?" asked a reporter .

Dr Faisal said: "I believe that Dr Maleeha Lodhi was replaced after the completion of her tenure".

Rejecting allegations against Pakistan's new envoy, he said, "Unfortunately, there has been a slander campaign against the appointment of Ambassador Munir Akram, which is reprehensible".

Calling Akram a distinguished diplomat, Dr Faisal said Akram was held in high esteem in international circles.

"His contributions are internationally acknowledged and recognized. He will assume his duties in New York soon," the foreign office spokesman said.

Munir Akram is being characterised as a more aggressive diplomat than Dr Lodhi, known for his praise of state behaviors like that of North Korea's. However, most of the outrage expressed against his appointment came specifically for an incident of domestic physical abuse for which he could not be prosecuted because of his diplomatic immunity.