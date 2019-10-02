Share:

Rawalpindi-Four dengue patients including a female died in allied hospitals on Wednesday bringing the death telly to 32, sources said.

Of the deceased, Sahib Jan, 55, a resident of DHA Phase 1, died in Intensive Caring Unit of Holy Family Hospital, sources said. He was diagnosed with dengue five days back and was admitted to the hospital, source said.

Zunaira was admitted in high dependency unit of Benazir Bhutto Hospital where she died, the sources added.

She was suffering from the mosquito-borne decease and was rushed to the hospital some 4 days ago by her family, they said. Another dengue patient Sajid also died in BBH, sources said. Similarly, a cleric Liaquat Ali died of dengue fever in HFH. The victim was resident of Ghauri Town and was rushed to HFH by his family some four days ago where he was declared dengue positive by the doctors.

A senior doctor, while talking to media men, confirmed the 3 deaths of dengue patients in the teaching hospitals in last 24 hours.

Punjab has been struggling to contain a massive outbreak of dengue this year. Rawalpindi, its densely-populated city, has been at the centre of the outbreak. Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Umar held a presser in the HFH and claimed that so far a total of 13 patients had died of dengue fever in the allied hospitals. He added that 9 deceased belonged to Rawalpindi while 4 were taken from Islamabad to the allied hospitals.

“As many as 33,600 dengue suspects visited the OPDs of 3 teaching hospitals during September,” he said. He said that some 2,000 dengue suspects belonged to Islamabad. He said that the government was making all out efforts to provide adequate health facilities to the dengue patients. “The administration of teaching hospitals has allocated 1,100 beds for dengue patients,” said the VC RMU. He said that Red Crescent had also set up a 100-bed hospital for curing dengue patients. He said that as many as 840 beds were also available for dengue patients in private hospitals in the city.

He said Punjab government had dispatched 200 doctors and nurses to Rawalpindi to treat the dengue patients.