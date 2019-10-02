Share:

LAHORE-Google paid homage to iconic Pakistani actor, producer and scriptwriter Waheed Murad with a doodle on his 81st birth anniversary.

Depicting him how the world remembers him, a romantic, handsome young man, Waheed Murad’s doodle has him surrounded by cute hearts.

Born on October 2, 1938, the actor – also known as `Chocolate Hero’, was a Pakistani film actor, producer and script writer. He graduated from the S M Arts College Karachi, and then earned a masters degree in English literature from University of Karachi.

Murad’s first role was a cameo in Saathi in 1959. He appeared in 125 feature films and earned 32 film awards over the course of his career. Waheed Murad was well-known for his charming expressions attractive personality tender voice and unusual talent for acting in film. His style of acting made him popular amongst the young cinema viewers of South Asia.

He was born in Sialkot. Murad started his film career from film Aulaad and performed as a hero in scores of films. Many of his films hit the box-office after celebrating silver and golden jubilees. In November 2010‚ 27 years after his death, he was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts. He died on November 23‚ 1983 in Karachi.

In the era of serious actors like Santosh Kumar, Darpan, Habib and Aslam Pervez, Waheed managed to carve his niche through melodramatic and often comic performances which not only changed the face of cinema in Pakistan, but also in India where many actors copied the inventive style of acting that has become synonymous with Waheed Murad’s name.