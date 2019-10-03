Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Kashmir issue needed to be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions and demands of Kashmiris.

Talking to an eight-member delegation led by US Consul General in Karachi Robert Silberstein including US Congressmen Jim Himes and Sean Patrick who called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Kashmir issue in a better way in the UNGA,.

Talking about investments enhancement in the country, the Governor Sindh said that various facilities were being provided to foreign investors in the country.

He said after restoration of peace in the country and in Karachi in particular the positive activities of sports, culture and others were at their peak. Crime rate was much lower in Karachi as compared to other cities of the world.

He said that the present government had made the visas issuance possible at its airports.

The Governor emphasized that the United States should review the travel advisory issued to its citizens. He said that access of Pakistani products, like other Asian countries, should be made easier American markets while the acquisition of business visas for Pakistanis should also be made easy. The US delegation appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the UN General Assembly and said that improvement in Pakistan-US relations was a good omen. Separately, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the incumbent government would make all out efforts for the development and progress of Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KPK).

Talking to Speaker KPK Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani who called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that important measures were the need of the hour to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that beautiful valleys and lakes in KPK were the major source of attraction for the tourists.

and that was why this year a significant number of tourists turned to KPK, which was a positive development.