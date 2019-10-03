Share:

Islamabad - NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi has Wednesday acknowledged that the decision regarding the recent increase of Rs0.53 per unit (Rs 53.52 billion) on the account of previous year, adjustments was hurriedly made as the government had committed to IMF in this regard and in case of delay it would have negative impact on the country.

For the previous year adjustments they have received request from a high quarter that’s why NEPRA had announced its decision about the adjustments of Rs53.52 billion on account of previous adjustments quickly, Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Tauseef H Farooqi, said while replying to queries from media regarding haste in issuing the previous year adjustment decisions.

NEPRA last week had announced its decision on the petition of filed by Discos and Ministry of Energy for periodic adjustments for 3rd and 4th quarters of FY 2018-19 and annual indexation adjustment of distribution margin. Usually it takes long time for NEPRA in notifying or announcing its decisions regarding annual/quarterly adjustments but in this particular case NEPRA had conducted public hearing on September 25 and within 48 hours it has issued its decision. The government was also in hurry and less than 72 hours had notified the increase in the prices. The government has October 1 had increased the power tariff by Rs0.53 per unit for ex-Wapda Discos which will transfer the burden of Rs53.52 billion to the power consumers.

The PTI government has committed with IMF regarding the increase in power tariff and under an agreement with the Fund a burden of Rs243 billion, on the account of previous adjustments, have been transferred to power consumers during past few months.