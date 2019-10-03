Share:

LAHORE - The accountability courts on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz for another 14-day in Ramzan Sugar Mills and illegal assets/money laundering cases. Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings on assets beyond means and money laundering case, wherein Hamza Shehbaz was produced on expiry of his judicial remand period. The court directed NAB’s officials to file a report about the reference by the next date of hearing and extended Hamza’s judicial remand till October 16, while adjourning the matter. Later, Hamza Shehbaz was produced before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan in connection with Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The NAB officials apprised the court about the progress in investigations during the proceedings. Subsequently, the court extended judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz till October 16, besides granting one-time exemption from personal appearance to his father and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the case. The court also exempted Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam. A counsel on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif had filed an application seeking exemption from appearance due to National Assembly session, in the cases. The other accused including Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad and others were produced in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal case, whereas the court adjourned further hearing till October 16.