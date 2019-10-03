Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday made a telephone call to Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to enquire about her health and conveyed his best wishes. The prime minister underscored the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries and reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, a press release issued by the PM Office here said. According to Dhaka Tribune, Prime Minister Imran Khan phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and they exchanged pleasantries, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said. He said Imran Khan inquired about Sheikh Hasina’s health following the recent eye surgery. Sheikh Hasina extended thanks to Imran Khan for inquiring about the treatment of her eyes.