ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control.

Director General South Asia and Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammed Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and lodged protest against the unprovoked ceasefire violations on October 1.

“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Nezapir and Bagsar Sectors of LoC, an old lady Noor Jahan aged 50 years embraced Shahadat. While three others civilians, including a lady Rashida aged 60 year, Muhammad Din aged 70 years and Zaheer sustained serious injuries,” said a foreign ministry statement. It said the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary had continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations,” it stated.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, it said.

The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He said that the Indian side should permit UN observers to play their mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.