Lahore - The IAEA maintains several specialist laboratories that support its activities, develop innovative technologies and provide training. They also offer several important technical and analytical services to member states and other laboratories, ranging from providing reference material to the calibration of equipment and testing of services. Prof. Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar, Dean, Faculty of Science & Technology, Virtual University of Pakistan collaborated with Dr. Kathiravan Periasamy from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Vienna, Austria for the betterment of Biotechnology department. In this connection Dr. Tanveer Hussain, Head of Biotechnology Department worked there and recently Mr. Kamran Abbas, Tutor Molecular Biology is on research training in the same lab.