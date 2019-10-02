Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police and district administration have started making necessary arrangements in anticipation of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s possible long march towards the capital any time this month, said sources.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had announced a protest in Islamabad against the government, and the police and district administration believe that the protesters would try to move towards the Red Zone and create law and order situation in the capital. To counter any such move, the high-ups in the administration have decided to requisition police force from other districts of the country to control law and order situation, the sources added. According to a letter issued by the office of SSP Islamabad, all the SPs have been directed to coordinate with SSP logistic, headquarters for accommodation facility to the force of other districts. According to officials, the police likely to be requisitioned from other districts are most likely to be accommodated in the city’s schools if the situation prolongs. The police would be called from Punjab and Azad Kashmir, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all police officials to ensure speedy investigation on pending cases and submit their challans in the courts on immediate basis. He made these directions in a meeting held here at Rescue-15. The meeting presided over by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed was attended among others by SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Niazi, SP (Sadar) Omar Khan, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs). Waqar Uddin Syed directed police officials to supervise the investigation of various cases and monitor the performance of Investigation Officers. He asked to submit challan of cases at earliest and guide the subordinate staff to complete documentation to be submitted with courts.

The DIG directed police officials to take effective steps to arrest proclaimed offenders and to constitute special teams for entire districts. He asked all police officials to take report from the relevant police authorities and ensure success of campaign against absconders. He asked to shift the vehicles and bikes to police stations being run without documents and check the progress of staff on daily basis assigned patrolling or checking duties at pickets. DIG (Operations) also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with people decently and follow the slogan ‘First Salute then proceeds decently for good repute’ (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam).