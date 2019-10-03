Share:

PESHAWAR - Population Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified that the provincial government has granted one time waiver of rule 6(1,2) of KPPRA rules 2014 for purchase of imported contraceptive. According to an official statement issued here on Wednesday the government has granted one time waiver of rule 6 (1,2) of KPPRA rules 2014 under Section 14(I )(i & iii) of KPPRA Act 2012 as amended from time to time, for purchase of imported contraceptives i.e. Male Latex Condoms through United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Pakistan during financial year 2019-20.