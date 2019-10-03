Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council has joined the fight against dengue by presented a two-day play on the fever. The play titled ‘Dengue’ aimed at creating awareness about dengue was staged at Alhamra Hall on Friday. Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal graced the opening ceremony as chief guest. “Our government is working hard to tackle dengue. It is our top priority to provide the people with healthy environment,” he said. Praising the the Lahore Arts Council, the minister said: “I am grateful to the Alhamra administration for playing a pivotal part in dengue prevention campaign.” Written by Abid Azad and directed by Qaisar Javed, the drama starred Javeria, Shugafta Saleem, Iman Ullah Nasir, Nasir Faizan, Bilal Rasool, Mehmoodul Hassan, Sada, Muhammad Saleem, Ahmed Ismail and Doctor Abid Azad. The students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts show their talent that won praise by the audience. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said: “As we all know that dengue cases are on the rise in Lahore, so LAC has decided to play its role in the anti-dengue fight. He stated that in this awareness campaign, Alhamra will educate the public. He called for concerted efforts to fend off such issues.