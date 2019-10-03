Share:

SIALKOT-Lord Bishop of Guildford-UK, Mr Andrew John Watson has emphatically urged the world community to take serious notice of growing brutalities and larger scale human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and act fast for early peaceful solution to 0the burning Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

Mr Andrew John Watson was addressing the participants of an “Inter-Faith Dinner” held here under the auspices of a local NGO “Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights” here.

The Lord Bishop of Guildford-UK also stressed the need for unity among the leaders of the world powers from all religions and should raise a joint voice for the Kashmir cause.

He said that the large scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people and two months long curfew are enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

He asserted that justice is vital for establishing sustainable global peace. He said that every religion of the world gives the lesson of peace, love, affection, brotherhood, unity, tolerance and respect of humanity.

MEGA SIALKOT UPLIFT

PLAN IN THE OFFING

A mega developmental plan, worth Rs9 billion, is in the final stage of approval by the Punjab government for beautification and uplift of Sialkot city, following its global economic and industrial significance.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood stated this while presiding over an important meeting regarding the Sialkot’s uplift held here. The district heads of all the nation-building departments also attended.

Commissioner said the uplift plan has been chalked out for Sialkot following the growing needs of urban facilities for the next fifty years, as the Punjab government would spend Rs9 billion on provision of better and advanced basic facilities to people of Sialkot in active collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He said that under the mega development project, sewerage, sanitation systems of the Sialkot city would be replaced with new and advanced systems besides providing potable drinking water facility.

He said that an advanced sewerage water treatment plant would also be established over 150 acres of land in Sialkot city as part of establishment of upgraded and advanced sewerage.