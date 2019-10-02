Share:

RAWALPINDI- Police arrested a man on charges of trying to give bribes to investigation office to obtain release of a drug peddler, said a police spokesman on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Syed Tariq, he said.

According to him, officials of Police Station Banni carried out a raid and held a notorious drug peddler Akram. Police also recovered 260 grams of chars from possession of the accused and shifted him to lock up for further investigation, he said. In the meanwhile, a person Syed Tariq approached the investigation officer and tried to bribe him to get release the drug peddler.

The investigation officer arrested the man and recovered Rs10,000 from his possession. A case was also registered against the accused, he said. City Police Officer Faisal Rana appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Banni Ahsan Tanvir, and the IO Tufail.