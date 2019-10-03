Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 15th National Assembly, perhaps the shortest session of second parliamentary year of PTI’s government, on Wednesday suddenly prorogued without taking a single agenda item or any point of order.

The opposition blamed of government that it deliberately prorogued the proceedings to avoid elections of National Assembly deputy speaker. As, PTI’s MNA Qasim Khan Suri was de-seated as deputy speaker of the National Assembly by an election tribunal of the Balochistan High Court and ECP has notified it.

On Wednesday, a treasury benches lawmaker from BNP (Mengal) Shehnaz Baloch, with the onset of the proceedings, pointed out lack of required strength in the house.

The chair abruptly prorogued the proceedings of the house due to lack of required members to complete the quorum. According to the rules and procedures, the quorum of the house complete with at least 86 MNAs.

Opp accuses govt of trying to avoid deputy speaker’s election

The chair, in normal practice, suspend the proceedings if the quorum is pointed out with the start of the proceedings but other day (Wednesday) the chair abruptly prorogued the proceedings.

The opposition parties, talking to media, blamed government that the government with planning prorogued the proceedings of the house. They claimed that the house was prorogued to avoid conducting election on the seat of deputy speaker.

“Parliament was insulted only for person, as election should be conducted according to the rules,” said PML-N senior Khwaja Muhammad Asif, talking to media, outside the parliament.

The 15th national assembly, according to the business advisory committee, was to continue till October 4 (Friday). It would also be not of place to mention here the proceedings of the house normally cost around one million to the national exchequer for overall expenditures. The current session, summoned on Monday, met only two days and prorogued third day without disposing a single agenda item.